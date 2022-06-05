Women's round 6 results
Armidale City Westside 2 North Armidale 2
A two all draw in a game that met its match of the round status. A great exhibition of both experience and youth on the park is encouraging for the future of the women's game. The young guns in Brooke Jex scored in the first half for Norths first half lead. Sophie Parsons scored Norths second goal in the second half while Sky Gordon scored the two goals for Armidale City Westside in the second half. Both teams had opportunities to take the points, with the draw a far reflection of the game.
South Armidale 7 PLC Thunder 0
Indy Ramage, Lilly Moore, Sarah Howland, and Charlotte Killen scored for South Armidale', four goal lead at half time. Lilly, Sarah and Charlotte each scored their second goal in the second half to give South Armidale their convincing seven goal to nil win.
TAS forfeited to Demon Knights and East Armidale had the BYE
Check the ladder at:
https://websites.mygameday.app/comp_info.cgi?c=0-12540-0-605066-0&pool=1&a=LADDER
Senior game day results
Division 1
Armidale City Westside 1 South Armidale 0
South Armidale dominated the start of the game but were crippled by a defensive lapse mid-way through the first half saw Alex Ellston pounce for his goal. This ultimately proved the difference between the teams. The slippery conditions can be partly blamed for the less-than-ideal composure and structure in attack.
East Armidale 1 Demon Knights 0
In a close one Rhys Hackett's first half goal gave the Suburbs the two points. Late in the second half Jarrad Burton's penalty save prevented the draw. An interesting final quarter with Demon Knights barrage of attacking raids and the Suburbs putting themselves under undue pressure by falling into the trap of scrambling with big clearances that ultimately put more pressure on them.
A note to all teams that if your team has possession, the other team cannot score, so throughout the game a key objective is to make ad use the available space, when you do not pass the ball to a team member get cranky with yourself.
North Armidale had the BYE
Division 2 results
South Armidale 7 Armidale City Westside 0
A big win to the Scorpions, They led by three goals at half time through goals to S Hussan, P Christie, and T Adagabor. The Scorpoins continued their dominance in the second half with two goals to J Caemont and goals to J Stace and a second to T Adagabor.
North Armidale 5 Guyra 0
The first half proved to be a relatively close one with a goal to Cooper Heagney separating the teams. Cooper then scored two in the second half for his hattrick. Mishtaq Alali and Briath Kliendist also scored for the Redmen.
Demon Knights 1 East Armidale 1
The Suburbs captain scored their first half goal while Mitch Hawkins scored Demon Knights second half goal.
Division 3
TAS 8 South Armidale United 1
It was Oliver Griffs day scoring five goals, four of them in the first half along with one to Andrew Pisteich. The second half was more even with Oliver scoring one and Dens Santos also scoring one.
North Armidale 8 Armidale City Westside White 1
It was the Nick Budgen show with him finishing of five goals. He scored a hattrick in the first half and the other two in the second. Stuart Parsons also scored in the first half, and they were awarded an own goal. Hasan Halo scored Armidale City Westsides second half goal.
Armidale City Westside 3 play Armidale City Westside 4
The threes have delivered some large losses to opposition recently. The fours have a lot of experience but will need to make the most of their goal scoring opportunities to stay in touch. Predicting the threes to score enough goals to dominate this one, by four goals to one. The autopick sees this as six goal to one to the threes.
East Armidale Suburbs 3 Guyra 0
The Suburbs sealed the win in the first half through goals to Andy Boyle, Lee Kerrigan and Varuna Shama. The scoreless second half was a positive outcome for the Guyra going forward.
https://websites.mygameday.app/comp_info.cgi?c=0-12540-0-605075-0&pool=1&a=LADDER
