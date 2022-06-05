A two all draw in a game that met its match of the round status. A great exhibition of both experience and youth on the park is encouraging for the future of the women's game. The young guns in Brooke Jex scored in the first half for Norths first half lead. Sophie Parsons scored Norths second goal in the second half while Sky Gordon scored the two goals for Armidale City Westside in the second half. Both teams had opportunities to take the points, with the draw a far reflection of the game.