New England Rugby 1st Grade 2022
Baa Baas 1st Grade 12 (Tries: J. Clark, J. Armatage Conversions: E. Pitt) Def By Albies 1st Grade 14 (Tries: M. Green, C. Ekanayake Conversions: B. Grant (2))
Tamworth 1st Grade 22 (Tries: A. O'keefe, H. Mills, W. Clinch, C. Robinson Conversions: J. Hannaford) Def By Armidale Blues 1st Grade 46 (Tries: J. Roberts, L. Donnelly, J. Lubbe (2), L. Meatheringham, C. Stace Conversions: L. Donnelly (2) Penalty Goals: L. Donnelly (3), B. Rigby)
New England Rugby 2nd Grade 2022
Baa Baas 2nd Grade 0 Def By Albies 2nd Grade 94 (Tries: C. Flude, N. Alcorn (3), M. Arragon, L. Munday (2), B. Childes (2), M. Peterson (2), T. Jakins, C. Court, C. Turner Conversions: W. Gordon (10), C. Court, M. Peterson)
Robb 2nd Grade 5 (Tries: W. Green) Def By Glen Innes 2nd Grade 7 (Tries: M. Miller Conversions: S. Evans)
Tamworth 2nd Grade 22 (Tries: Z. Johns, R. Hanrahan, J. Bracken, J. Barker Conversions: M. Orcher) Def Armidale Blues 2nd Grade 10 (Tries: N. Bartlett, A. Raslan)
New England Rugby 3rd Grade 2022
Robb 3rd Grade 0 Def By Tenterfield 3rd Grade 17 (Tries: A. Holiss, S. Taualii, J. Murphy Conversions: K. Hope)
Baa Baas 3rd Grade 0 Def By Albies 3rd Grade 70 (Penalty Tries: 1 Tries: D. Webb, A. Stephens, C. Turner (2), W. Parnaby (2), J. Mclaughlin, J. Baker, R. Schmitt, R. Carroll (2) Conversions: T. Medway, R. Carroll (2), J. Mclaughlin)
Albies 4 V Armidale Blues 3rd Grade match deferred
New England Rugby Women's 10s 2022
Baa Baas Women's 10s 24 (Tries: M. Bird, H. Ford, S. Gordon-briggs, E. Dickson Conversions: S. Gordon-briggs (2)) Def Albies Women's 10's 19 (Tries: T. Morgan (2), C. Harpley Conversions: C. Harpley, G. Thomas)
Tamworth Women's 10s 84 (Tries: P. Leonard (2), N. Hamilton, T. Nicholls (4), E. Hannaford, A. Watts (3), A. Bridge (2), R. Bordic Conversions: B. Andren, A. Bridge (3), T. Clough, T. Nicholls, N. Hamilton) Def Armidale Blues Women's 10s 5 (Tries: K. Willis)
Robb Women's 10's 0 Def By Glen Innes Women's 10's 79 (Penalty Tries: 2 Tries: L. Lavea (2), B. Klingnsr (3), A. Jones, M. Fryer, J. Brown, S. Byrne, S. Butterworth, K. Cooke Conversions: L. Lavea (3), M. Fryer, S. Butterworth)
Originally from the Blue Mountains, I spent my teenage years in the Riverina at boarding school before moving to Bathurst in 2012 to complete Bachelor of Sport Studies/ Bachelor of Communications (journalism) at Charles Sturt University. I started my career at The Blayney Chronicle in May 2015 and worked casually, one day a week at the Central Western Daily later on that year. I moved to Armidale in March 2016 to take on the role as the Northern Tablelands' sports journalist. Played a variety of sports in my lifetime including touch football, league tag, gymnastics, dance, cross country running and equestrian. Always happy to hear news and tips. www.facebook.com/ellendungerjournalist/
