Millions of dollars worth of Dine & Discover vouchers unclaimed, soon to expire

June 2 2022 - 2:00am
Use before you lose! Dine & Discover vouchers expire at the end of the month

Residents are being encouraged to use their free Dine & Discover vouchers before they expire at the end of the month.

