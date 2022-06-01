The Armidale Express
Glen Innes: Local councils and SES teams clean up after strong wind across the region

Vanessa Arundale
By Vanessa Arundale
Updated June 2 2022 - 1:21am, first published June 1 2022 - 6:09am
State Emergency Service and council teams across the region were busy clearing debris on Tuesday, and some residents remained without power for more than 48 hours as wild weather blasted the Northern Tablelands.

