The Armidale Express
Home/News/Local News

Jai Lake, 21, pleads guilty to high speed police pursuit | Strike Force Western Mongoose

Anna Falkenmire
By Anna Falkenmire
Updated May 30 2022 - 7:58am, first published 7:52am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
GUILTY: A man has admitted to being behind the wheel of a stolen ute and sparking a police pursuit. Photo: File

A STOLEN ute was clocked at an estimated speed of more than 145km per hour as it navigated suburban streets in the dead of night with police in tow, and a man has now admitted to being behind the wheel.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Anna Falkenmire

Anna Falkenmire

Journalist

Anna Falkenmire is a news journalist at the Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth, reporting mostly on court, crime and COVID-19. Story tips are always welcome at afalkenmire@northerndailyleader.com.au and you can keep up with her stories via @annafalky on Twitter.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Armidale news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.