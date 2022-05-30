The Armidale Express

Appreciate the 'right now'

Jackie Meyers
By Jackie Meyers
May 30 2022 - 2:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Appreciate the 'right now'

Following the Federal election and its relentless focus on the future of Australia I thought it might be timely to share a recent opinion written by Jackie Meyers, one of the group editors in our Australian Community Media family. I hope you find it as refreshing as I did.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jackie Meyers

Jackie Meyers

Editor

Local News

Get the latest Armidale news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.