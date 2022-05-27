The Armidale Express

Three TAS boys selected for NSW Country

Updated May 27 2022 - 2:52am, first published 2:46am
Three members of The Armidale School's First XV forward pack will be donning jerseys for NSW Country this weekend, having been selected for the under 18s side to take on Combined High Schools on Sunday.

