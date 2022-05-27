The boys were amongst 23 of 130 who trialled last month at Maitland and will head to Narrabeen Sports Academy in Sydney tomorrow (27 May) for training, ahead of their first clash against CHS. The team will also play GPS White on 21 June, AICES (Association of Independent Co-educational Schools) and Combined Catholic Colleges later that week, before the series culminates in City v Country at Bathurst on 31 August.