Three members of The Armidale School's First XV forward pack will be donning jerseys for NSW Country this weekend, having been selected for the under 18s side to take on Combined High Schools on Sunday.
Tight-head prop Stirling Munsie (Guyra), who has played for Country previously, will be joined by debutantes, fellow prop and Year 12 classmate Eugene Campbell (Walcha), and second rower Fred Kearney from Coonabarabran, in Year 11.
The boys were amongst 23 of 130 who trialled last month at Maitland and will head to Narrabeen Sports Academy in Sydney tomorrow (27 May) for training, ahead of their first clash against CHS. The team will also play GPS White on 21 June, AICES (Association of Independent Co-educational Schools) and Combined Catholic Colleges later that week, before the series culminates in City v Country at Bathurst on 31 August.
"It's good for the confidence to be selected again, especially as the City Country match was canned last year due to COVID," Stirling said.
"The boys from the bush always have a special bond and it's also good to see a lot of younger talent coming through."
For Eugene it is a dream come true, having trialled in the past.
"I'm looking forward to developing my skills and having tried out for a few years but not making it, this is extra special and was the end goal in my last year at school," he said.
Fred, who last year played for GPS President's XV A, said he was excited at the prospect.
"I was stoked to be selected and it will be fantastic to play at another level of rep rugby," he said.
"The experience we will get from coaches the calibre of Mike Hays, who used to coach the Queensland Reds Women's team and Gordon, will be awesome."
