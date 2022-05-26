It took a while for them to click into gear but when it did, the Uralla Tigers and Walcha Roos joint venture did it in a big way.
They took on a highly-fancied Tingha Tigers team in an away clash and managed to upset the hosts in the men's match 40-28.
The round four fixture was the third time the combined side had played together after two narrow losses in the second and third week of the competition.
Coach Scott Swain said considering on the eve of the season it was touch and go as to whether they would get a side, signs have been positive.
"Three weeks before the comp started I wasn't sure we were even going to get a team," he said.
"It was a credit for us just to be on the park.
"We haven't been beaten by any more than 10 points in both games."
The combined team is made up of a host of players from both clubs which includes plenty of experience as well as some youngsters stepping up to senior rugby league for the first time.
"We have got good direction and good experienced halves," Swain said.
"We have got a real good mix of youth."
Swain's side took the positives from the earlier narrow losses to turn it around against a full-strength Tingha.
"We thought Tingha would be one of the benchmarks and [we thought] if we can go there, pressure and do what we are doing at training, we will see what happens," he said.
"We we 6-nil down three minutes in and it was a shock to the system to the boys but we got into the grind of things, were patient with our footy and turned the game around."
The Uralla-Walcha side have a bigger task this Saturday when they head to Varley Oval to face the Inverell Hawks.
They will be without skipper Duncan Elks as well as Grant Cooper.
"I said we just have to take the positives out of that and work on the simple things," Swain said.
"That is what we did and we have to do the same this week. Again it is going to be very tough, we just have to think it is another game and keep pushing forward to what we have our sights on and that is semi-final football."
Originally from the Blue Mountains, I spent my teenage years in the Riverina at boarding school before moving to Bathurst in 2012 to complete Bachelor of Sport Studies/ Bachelor of Communications (journalism) at Charles Sturt University. I started my career at The Blayney Chronicle in May 2015 and worked casually, one day a week at the Central Western Daily later on that year. I moved to Armidale in March 2016 to take on the role as the Northern Tablelands' sports journalist. Played a variety of sports in my lifetime including touch football, league tag, gymnastics, dance, cross country running and equestrian. Always happy to hear news and tips. www.facebook.com/ellendungerjournalist/
