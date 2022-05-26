The final three performances of Roger and Julie will be staged at the Armidale Playhouse this weekend. Roger and Julie, written by local Benjamin Thorn, is based on Romeo and Juliet, and is set in two competing aged care homes.
Shakespearean aficionados will be challenged to identify the source of a number of the lines scattered throughout the play whilst others will simply revel in the comedy.
Advertisement
The cast features Alan Wilkinson as Roger, Julie Harm as Julie supported by Benjamin Thorn, Bob Thompson, Jackey Turner, Jess Rothschild, Mark Lawless, Margaret Sims and Stephen Sharpe as Father Lawrence.
The play will be staged at 7.30pm Friday and Saturday, then at 2pm on Sunday.
The 38th annual Armidale Eisteddfod continues until June 19, featuring speech, drama and music. Within those sections there are also a variety of styles.
The majority of the eisteddfod is held in the Old Teacher's College auditorium. Admission ranges from $3 for a child's single session up to $40 for an adult's season ticket. Family passes for the duration of the eisteddfod are $80.
The gala concert, a showcase of some of the more experienced performers, is $10 for adults and $5 for children.
A full pricelist can be found on the Armidale Eisteddfod website.
An exhibition Travels with Mary - Stories from the Suitcases features recently-found photos and original documents found in 2014 - collected by Mary White on voyages through the UK, Europe and Scandinavia from 1939-1947.
It is open every Wednesday, Friday and Sunday from 10am to 4pm, until June 12, at Saumarez Homestead.
The 25-metre ice-skating rink in Curtis Park continues to be available for ice rink sessions daily from 10am to 8pm until Sunday.
Tickets are available for purchase from the Big Chill website and Armidale Regional Council has also been approved for Dine & Discover vouchers to be redeemed for ice-skating.
Guest speaker at the 2022 Armidale Rotary Club annual lecture is Robert Tickner AO.
Mr Tickner is the chair of the Justice Reform Initiative and will talk about breaking the cycle of incarceration at the Armidale Bowling Club. All profits from the event will go to BackTrack.
Tickets are $45 each or $320 for a table of 8. Bookings at www.trybooking.com/BZHOD
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Advertisement
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.