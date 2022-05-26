The Armidale Express
Get out and about in Armidale this weekend and book tickets for the weeks ahead

Updated May 26 2022 - 1:12pm, first published 7:30am
Roger and Julie is being staged at The Playhouse. Picture: Terry Cooke

Roger and Julie- Friday-Sunday

The final three performances of Roger and Julie will be staged at the Armidale Playhouse this weekend. Roger and Julie, written by local Benjamin Thorn, is based on Romeo and Juliet, and is set in two competing aged care homes.

