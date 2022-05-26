The Armidale Express

TAS reclaims Hannon & Harris Cup against Sydney Boys High

Updated May 26 2022 - 2:40am, first published 12:54am
Wins to The Armidale School in all five rugby fixtures including a solid victory for the First XV in the first round of the GPS Third Grade competition helped the hosts reclaim the Harris and Hannon Cup for multi-sports fixtures against Sydney Boys' High School on 20-21 May.

