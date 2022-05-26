Wins to The Armidale School in all five rugby fixtures including a solid victory for the First XV in the first round of the GPS Third Grade competition helped the hosts reclaim the Harris and Hannon Cup for multi-sports fixtures against Sydney Boys' High School on 20-21 May.
Around 180 students and staff travelled to Armidale for 'High Weekend', a highlight on the sporting calendar of both schools and this year, for competition in seven sports.
Advertisement
At the end of Friday evening's clashes the ledger was two wins apiece, with TAS taking out the volleyball (2 sets-0) and Opens football (1-0) while on the court, High took out the junior basketball convincingly 54-19 and the seniors in a much closer match 33-28.
Competition continued on the Saturday with small bore shooting at the TAS rifle range, High retaining the Tank Shell Shield.
While the 16s football was a nil-all affair the visitors won the 14s football and both the Junior and Senior tennis, taking the matches 9-3.
However as has been the case for the past two years, TAS dominated the rugby winning the five matches from 13s to First XV as well as the rugby relay, delivering the Hannon and Harris Cup back to the hosts from the clutches of SBHS.
In presenting the Hannon and Harris Cup to TAS, Sydney Boys' High sportmaster Steve Marcos paid tribute to his coaches and parents.
"It has become somewhat of a tradition for the Year 7 parents to also make the visit and the fact that we had a record number of them this year is testament to how much High values the annual trip to Armidale," he said.
The sentiment was echoed by TAS Director of Co-curricular Huon Barrett.
"It is a special fixture on the sporting calendar of both schools and a massive commitment from the High community as well as our own hard-working Parents and Friends who again fed the masses."
Mr Barrett, who is also the coach of the First XV, said the consecutive wins over Farrer and High augured well for the second round of the GPS Third Grade competition at TAS this coming weekend against St Joseph's College.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.