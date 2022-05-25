The Armidale Express
Home/News/Local News
Our Business

Mums returning to work at Armidale Regional Council will be supported

Updated May 25 2022 - 11:38am, first published 9:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
IT'S ONLY NATURAL: Armidale Regional Council sport and recreation development officer Amy Biggs with daughter Laila, project officer Alesya Frost and general manager James Roncon at the new parenting room located in the Armidale Civic Administration Building. Picture: supplied.

A new parenting room for mums and bubs has recently been completed in the Armidale Regional Council workplace.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Armidale news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.