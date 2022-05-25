A DRINK driver who got behind the wheel after a few beers was desperately trying to get help for his dog of more than a decade after it started showing brown snake bite symptoms.
Rowan John Pollard, 42, was supported by his mother in Tamworth Local Court earlier this week when he was sentenced for mid-range drink driving.
Pollard was handed a 12-month good behaviour order, must stay off the road for four months, have an interlock device fitted and do 40 hours of community service.
The court heard Pollard had no intention of driving after getting home from work and drinking some beers, but sadly found his "very close companion" dog of 12 years showing brown snake bite symptoms later that evening.
Pollard's defence solicitor said that after calling around several of his family and friends, leaving a message for his vet and trying the neighbour's house, Pollard jumped in the car and drove a short distance to get help.
The dog tragically died.
"He regrets his behaviour Your Honour, he had no intention of driving at all," the defence solicitor said.
The court heard Pollard was pulled up by police after he was spotted travelling through an intersection "at pace", and blew a reading of 0.137.
Magistrate Julie Soars said she knew how lethal snakes could be and how hard it must have been on Pollard to watch his dog suffer. But, warned drink driving was never okay.
"There's always an alternative," she said.
"You can't put the community at stake.
"People have their own reasons ... it provides an explanation not an excuse."
