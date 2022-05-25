Sport UNE Football League weekly round up

Senior game day results
Division 1
Armidale City Westside 2 Demon Knights 1
A repeat of their round one encounter with Armidale City Westside winning a close two goals to one. Half time was one all from a goal to Farraj Khalaf for Armidale City Westside and Kirk Burton for Demon Knights. Harry Sinclair's second half goal separated them in the second half.
North Armidale 6 East Armidale 1
North Armidale lead by three goals at half time through goals to Jake McCann, Jake Davies and Kieran Davies. Jake also scored in the second half along with Cody McCann and Jacob Freeman for the Redmen while Rhys Hackett scored of the Suburbs.
South Armidale had the BYE
Division 2
Armidale City Westside 5 Demon Knights 0
The scoreline indicates that the first half was even with Collins scoring the first of his hattrick to give the Armidale City Westside team a goal lead at half time. Collins score two mor in the second half while James Clarke scored two more for the teams five goal to nil win.
North Armidale 5 East Armidale 0
The half time score of three goals to the Redmen through goals to James Browne, Brad Dunham and Cooper Heagney was followed by another two in the second half to Josh McGann and Josh Whitehead.
South Armidale 3 Guyra 0
The Scorpions led at half time through Lucas Alfie's goal. Jamie Wright scored two goals in the second half.
Division 3
South Armidale United 4 Armidale City Westside 1
Tomi Abigador scored two goals in the first half and Andy Edwards the other for the Scorpions three goal lead. The second half ended as a draw with goals to Stacey Cooper from the Scorpions and Cyril Green for Armidale City Westside.
Glen Innes Highlanders 1 Guyra yet to be posted
East Armidale Suburbs 2 North Armidale 2
The game opened up in the second half after close nil all at half time, with four goals scored in the second half. Damien Williamson and Dom Horneman scored for Norths and Andy Boyle scored both goals for the Suburbs.
Glen Innes Highlanders 2 plays TAS yet to be posted.
South Armidale United 10 Armidale City Westside White 4
Whoops it was not a close one. Half time was six goals to one to the Scorpions. Fraser McQueen and Haithin Abas score two each and Nick Gibson and Noel Aeafat scored one each. While Axo Hadi scored the Armidale City Westside goal. In an even second half both Haithin and Fraser scored another one for their hattricks along with a goal to Dalsad Ibrahim for the Scorpions total of ten goals. Adndnomer scored two and Hakkash Miyasar for Armidale City Westside.
Armidale City Westside 19 Demon Knights 1
Unbelievable, would love to hear about this game. Even heard of anyone scoring ten goals in a game? Shannon Polevoy is registered with scoring ten in this game. Incredible effort. Nicholas D'Silva and Oliver Walker scored two each. Alex King, Ashley Slaviero, Marcu Wong, Nisarg Amin and Joshua Sher scored a goal each.
