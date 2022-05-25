The Armidale Express

Sport UNE Football League weekly round up

By Graham Parsons
Updated May 25 2022 - 3:17am, first published 2:46am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Senior game day results

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Armidale news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.