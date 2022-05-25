Sport UNE Football League weekly round up

Whoops it was not a close one. Half time was six goals to one to the Scorpions. Fraser McQueen and Haithin Abas score two each and Nick Gibson and Noel Aeafat scored one each. While Axo Hadi scored the Armidale City Westside goal. In an even second half both Haithin and Fraser scored another one for their hattricks along with a goal to Dalsad Ibrahim for the Scorpions total of ten goals. Adndnomer scored two and Hakkash Miyasar for Armidale City Westside.