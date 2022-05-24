WORK is finally underway on the $768 million New England Solar Farm (NESF), which once completed, will reduce carbon emissions by 1.5 million metric tonnes per year.
Ground was broken on Tuesday morning when construction began on the 50 megawatt per hour battery, which will allow power to be stored and connected to the grid at all times throughout the day, and in all conditions.
Northern Tablelands MP Adam Marshall attended the site for an announcement, and said it was a huge moment.
"As a region, we're continuing to lead the transition to new energy generation and storage," he said.
"For the first time in our region's history we are on the cusp of becoming a net exporter of energy, but just as significant is the need to significantly increase our ability to store what we generate and release it when electricity demand is high.
"The Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) has been included in the project's first stage and will be built alongside the solar farm."
It will take roughly one year to complete the battery, with 50 jobs being created as part of its construction and three permanent roles becoming available once it's operational.
Chief executive of UPC/AC, the proponent of the project, Anton Rohner said it has huge potential.
"The New England battery can also be scaled up to 200 MW with two hours of storage capacity in response to the needs of consumers and the grid," he said.
"We are excited about an energy future where projects such as the New England Solar Farm is supported with batteries and other energy storage technologies".
ACEN Australia, the partner and soon-to-be owner of UPC/AC, stated NESF will be the envy of many renewable energy projects throughout the country.
"Combined with the solar farm, the battery storage system will be one of Australia's largest co-located solar and battery energy storage facilities, helping to support a more stable electricity network," a spokesperson said.
"The BESS will improve system strength and grid reliability, allowing more low-cost renewable energy to connect to the grid, lowering prices for NSW consumers."
The battery is expected to be completed in 2023.
I'm a news reporter who enjoys covering politics and energy, but I will write about anything for my community. I moved to the New England in 2021 after spending several years in the Upper Hunter.
