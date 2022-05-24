The Armidale Express

New England Solar Farm finally underway, marking huge day for renewable energy sector

Cody Tsaousis
By Cody Tsaousis
Updated May 24 2022 - 7:16am, first published 7:15am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
BIG MOMENT: ACEN president and chief executive Eric Francia, Northern Tablelands MP Adam Marshall, and UPC/AC Renewables chief executive Anton Rohner. Photo: supplied

WORK is finally underway on the $768 million New England Solar Farm (NESF), which once completed, will reduce carbon emissions by 1.5 million metric tonnes per year.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Cody Tsaousis

Cody Tsaousis

Journalist

I'm a news reporter who enjoys covering politics and energy, but I will write about anything for my community. I moved to the New England in 2021 after spending several years in the Upper Hunter.

Local News

Get the latest Armidale news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.