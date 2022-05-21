Barnaby Joyce has cast his ballot in his fifth election to be MP for New England, but both independent candidates standing against him were confident of knocking off the deputy prime minister.
Saturday was a festival of democracy across the New England, with battalions of volunteers from the Nationals, Labor and the Greens, plus independent Matt Sharpham spreading out over the electorate.
Despite a record-low turnout on election day - with millions of voters around the country casting their ballot early, or by mail - hundreds of people shuffled through the gates at Tamworth High School.
But Tamworth Public School, community Centre and Peel High School proved relatively quiet.
Voters at all four booths visited by the Leader had to make do without democracy sausage.
Being an independent, and a first-time candidate, Mr Sharpham does not have the aid of a party infrastructure.
Nonetheless, he covered most booths in Tamworth with a small army he estimates at between 200-250 helpers.
Many of his volunteers were first timers at handing out how-to-vote cards, motivated by the COVID-19 lockdowns and other pandemic measures, they said.
He said most of his volunteers were "sick and tired of the same old-same-old."
"A lot of them want their freedoms back, the mandates finished - that's a bit mover," he said.
Mr Sharpham estimates he's driven 7,500 kilometers electioneering for the last six weeks.
It's his first time in a political campaign, even as a volunteer.
"I have done the best I can do, gotten out there, travelled the kilometers," he said.
He said he was "confident" of taking the seat, but if he doesn't get there this time, he's up for a second run.
First-time volunteer Katie said she had typically just voted as her parents did - until this election.
"I don't think what transpired over the last few years is under that banner of freedom of choice. It feels more like a dictatorship to me and not a democracy," she said.
Natasha Ledger, who is running for a second time, told voters she is "fighting for our negotiation rights".
"Everyone wants to see the change," she told ACM.
"I'm feeling confident that the result will be a third and a third and a third [Nationals, Labor and independents]. That's the feeling I'm getting."
Mr Sharpham was forced deny rumours he is being financially backed by a group called The Australia Project, though he was endorsed by the group.
The organisation aims to "galvanise and unify the Australian people into action to counter the current political threat to our nation", according to its website, and has also endorsed as "freedom candidates" United Australia Party's Cindy Duncan, and Tamworth-based senate hopeful Julie Collins.
Tamworth Mayor Russell Webb volunteered for Barnaby Joyce at the Tamworth High School, because he believes the Nationals' incumbent would fight for the region.
He said it was a chore, but an important and worthy one.
"I don't think anybody in particular likes handing out on election day," he said.
"It's not something we lay in bed wishing it could happen more often. But it is certainly something that we need to do to support the people that we think can deliver the best outcomes for our region, and our state and our nation."
Cr Webb is wrong. Some volunteers look forward to election day.
Labor volunteer John Dunlop has given away his Saturday for scores of elections and loves it.
"Every election, yeah," he said.
"It's fun! You get a bit sore towards the end of the day and so on, but it is actually fun. You enjoy it!
"I always try to make a little bit of a connection - it's a challenge to make enough of a connection."
Abby Sparks, a volunteer for the Greens, said electioneering was about getting involved in a movement for change.
"I think it's really good to feel like you can actually be part of something," she said.
"It's a privilege to be able to vote and to be able to stand up for a party you believe in."
There was little sign of the United Australia Party, One Nation or the Liberal Democrats on Saturday, though the UAP had scattered a handful of signs around some polling booths.
About one-in-three Australians voted before election day this year, a record number.
It meant relatively short lines on the big day at Tamworth's polling booths.
Robert Wilson deliberately voted on election day, out of fear of buyer's remorse.
"Pre-polling, many people make that mistake over the years," he said.
"If you're going to go that way it could be a big mistake, I think it's best that you wait to the last moment. Get all their policies, all their ideas and you can calculate them from there."
He said the biggest issue is the "growing threat of China" and the need to "beef up our defence forces".
Katie Pintus voted for the Greens because she wants action on climate change.
She cast her second ever ballot at a federal election, and said voting is a "privilege".
"I see censorship in other countries and I think we're very lucky to be able to vote. I think we're lucky that most people don't care," she said.
"It tells me that we're a very lucky country."
Diane and Devon Drew said election day is an exciting one, with the possibility of change in the air.
"I'm hoping for a change in government for a start, but I thin I'd like more help for the poorer people in our community," she said.
"Some of them desperately need their teeth fix and all sorts of things."
Lisa Maloney isn't sure why she voted on election day.
Politics, environment and energy journalist at the Northern Daily Leader. I also write about health, bushfires and occasionally music. I'm a Brisbane boy by way of Charleville and Hobart who now lives in in beautiful New England. Get me at andrew.messenger@austcommunitymedia.com.au
