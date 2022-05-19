Sydney Festival, in partnership with Australian Theatre Live, is bringing highlights from this year's Sydney Festival to Belgrave Cinema on May 21 & 22.
The Sydney Festival Roadshow 2022 sees expertly filmed recordings of acclaimed productions from the recent Sydney Festival season screened.
Tickets are available for purchase from the Big Chill website and Armidale Regional Council has also been approved for Dine & Discover vouchers to be redeemed for ice-skating.
Jazz ensemble The Catholics will be performing at NERAM on Saturday afternoon.
To celebrate their incredible musical legacy created over three decades, The Catholics will perform their favourite pieces as well as premiering new songs. Saturday's concert starts at 4pm. Doors open 3.30pm.
The 38th annual Armidale Eisteddfod continues until June 19, featuring speech, drama and music. Within those sections there are also a variety of styles.
The eisteddfod attracts entrants from the local area as well as neighbouring towns.
The majority of the eisteddfod is held in the Old Teacher's College auditorium. Admission ranges from $3 for a child's single session up to $40 for an adult's season ticket.
Family passes for the duration of the eisteddfod are $80. The gala concert, a showcase of some of the more experienced performers, is $10 for adults and $5 for children. A full pricelist can be found on the Armidale Eisteddfod website.
An exhibition Travels with Mary - Stories from the Suitcases features recently-found photos and original documents found in 2014 - collected by Mary White on voyages through the UK, Europe and Scandinavia from 1939-1947.
It is open every Wednesday, Friday and Sunday from 10am to 4pm, until June 12, at Saumarez Homestead.
Armidale residents are being encouraged to show their support for an essential Australian country kid's charity.
Royal Far West, Australian cycling great Mark Renshaw and a peloton of cyclists will be riding through the New England region and visiting local communities to raise funds and awareness of the growing and unmet need for children's health and developmental services in regional Australia.
Kicking off early on Sunday May 22 from Bendemeer, the first leg will finish at a community event from 2.30pm in Armidale's Civic Park. There will be a barbecue with the riders and Australian cycling great Mark Renshaw will speak, along with Royal Far West CEO Jaqui Emery. The kids from BackTrack Youth Works will also put on one of their popular dog jump displays.
Voters will head to the polls on Saturday, and Australian Community Media has created candidate profiles for the New England.
Candidates were asked their views and policies on education, water security, business and jobs, housing, and climate change.
The United Australia Party's Cindy Duncan, Liberal Democrats' Pavlo Samios, and Pauline Hanson's One Nation Richard Thomas did not respond to the ACM's questions.
