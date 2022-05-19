IT was a case of maintaining the status quo when The Armidale School and Farrer Memorial Agricultural High School met for their annual multi-sports fixture in Tamworth on Friday last week.
The hosts kept the Dick Hodgson Shield for the overall competition and TAS retained the Jim Levy First XV Challenge Shield after a close 14-10 win.
Advertisement
While rain forced the cancellation of tennis, the two schools were able to engage in 14 contests in basketball, chess, debating, football, rugby and shooting.
READ MORE:
Farrer got off to an early lead, taking out the junior basketball and winning both the senior and junior debates and the senior chess, while TAS won the junior boards.
At the indoor Caliber Country Range at Taminda, shooters held a small bore, bench rest target competition with 10 shots at both 25m and 50m distances, with Farrer outpipping TAS by a slim margin.
Out on the fields, rain made conditions slippery and challenge but no less enjoyable for football and rugby. In the round ball game the 15/16s was a nil-all draw; TAS won the 14s 4-2, while Farrer took the Opens match in a close 2-0 encounter.
The hosts dominated the junior rugby, winning the 16As 32-0, the 16Bs (v TAS 15As) 12-0, 14As (15-5) and 14Bs (v TAS 13As). However the tables turned on Number 1 Oval, with TAS Second XV defeating Farrer Gold 17-12 before events culminated in the First XV clash, TAS holding out in a close match to take the points, 14-10.
"What makes the Farrer TAS fixture special is the way it brings together a large number of students from both schools in friendly competition in a wide-range of contests," TAS Director of Co-curricular Huon Barrett said.
"It is no mean effort for a school to bus more than 200 students and for the other to host them - and we are grateful to Farrer for having us this year and look forward to returning the hospitality in 2023."
In the meantime it will be another multi-sport fixture for TAS this weekend, with the annual visit from Sydney Boys' High School and competitions in basketball, football, rugby, shooting, tennis and volleyball.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.