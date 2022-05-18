The Armidale Express
Home/News/Local News
Our Future

MP Adam Marshall challenges NSW Government over Malpas Dam ahead of budget

By Newsroom
Updated May 18 2022 - 10:52am, first published 4:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Member for Northern Tablelands Adam Marshall at Malpas Dam. Picture: supplied.

The State Government has been challenged to turn on the tap and starting filling the $27 million funding bucket required to raise the Malpas Dam wall and deliver decades of water security to the city of Armidale and community of Guyra.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Armidale news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.