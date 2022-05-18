Armidale residents are being encouraged to show their support for an essential Australian country kid's charity.
Royal Far West, Australian cycling great Mark Renshaw and a peloton of cyclists will be riding through the New England region and visiting local communities to raise funds and awareness of the growing and unmet need for children's health and developmental services in regional Australia.
Kicking off early on Sunday May 22 from Bendemeer, the first leg will finish at a community event from 2.30pm in Armidale's Civic Park.
There will be a barbecue with the riders and Australian cycling great Mark Renshaw will speak, along with Royal Far West CEO Jaqui Emery.
The kids from BackTrack Youth Works will also put on one of their popular dog jump displays.
On Monday, riders will head to Inverell via Copeton Dam, then on Tuesday, they push on to Glen Innes via Emmaville, with a wonderful community finish at Deepwater Public School from 2pm to mark the end of the 430-kilometre tour.
Orgainsers hope as many community members as possible can come out to show their support.
Danielle Chapman, general manager fundraising, marketing and advocacy said the event aimed to raise $600,000 for vital services and to raise awareness of the growing and unmet need in regional Australia for children's health and developmental services.
"The need in rural and remote communities continues to grow - it's unrelenting and that's why this event is so important - to raise vital funds and awareness.
"The ride has raised over $3 million so far and it grows each year. It's so fantastic to have new and return riders, including our ambassador Mark Renshaw," Chapman said.
Renshaw, who grew up in Bathurst and is most famous for his 1-2 finish on the final stage of the 2009 Tour de France with Mark Cavendish, said it's great to be back.
"Regional communities have had a some very difficult years with back-to-back challenges and natural disasters - drought, bushfires, floods, the mouse plague, and the pandemic.
"It's great to be able to do something to help and I'd like to encourage other cyclists to join us.
"It will be a fun and memorable trip with like-minded people who are also keen to help country kids."
All funds raised through the 2022 Ride for Country Kids will directly help country kids with complex, undiagnosed developmental and mental health needs, by giving them access to the critical assessments, services and support they need to grow, learn and thrive.
Established in 1924, Royal Far West is one of Australia's most enduring and respected charities dedicated to connecting kids in rural and remote communities to the care they need.
