Appeal to locate man wanted in Armidale over armed robbery

Police are appealing for public assistance to locate a man with outstanding warrants.
Matthew Walker, aged 27, is wanted on an outstanding warrant for an armed robbery offence.
Advertisement
Detectives attached to New England Police District have commenced inquiries into his whereabouts.
READ MORE:
Matthew is described as Aboriginal/Torres Strait Islander appearance, dark complexion, approximately 180cm, of thin build, with long curly black hair past shoulders, and unshaven.
He is known to frequent the Armidale, Grafton, and Casino areas.
Anyone who may have information on his whereabouts is urged to contact Armidale Police or Crime stoppers on 1800 333 000.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.