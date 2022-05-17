Residents of New England are encouraged to join others across NSW and wear something orange on Wednesday May 18 to show their support and appreciation for their local NSW State Emergency Service (NSW SES) volunteers.
Wear Orange Wednesday or 'WOW Day' falls during National Volunteer Week and encourages communities across Australia to wear orange and thank all SES volunteers across Australia who generously give their time to help communities during flood and storm emergencies.
"Here's to all the volunteers across Australia who work all year round to protect us at our most vulnerable," said the deputy commander of Armidale SES Jock Campbell.
"We thank you for saving lives and protecting communities."
National Volunteer Week (NVW) is the annual celebration to acknowledge the generous contribution of our nation's volunteers.
From Monday May 16 to Sunday May 22, NVW will celebrate the significant contribution of Australia's almost six million volunteers and will highlight our special SES volunteers.
So dress in orange and share your video or photo of thanks during May, and use the hashtag #thankyouSES or #WOWDay2022.
Australian Community Media (the publishers of this masthead) would like to show our support by running a gallery of all our SES supporters across the New England.
Send your WOW selfie to vanessa.arundale@austcommunitymedia.com.au and help us give a huge shout out to the wonderful volunteers at our New England SES Stations who have had to tackle enormous natural disaster events in the last few years.
If you're in Armidale then you can also tag the Armidale SES Unit Facebook page or send images to them via their messenger inbox .
