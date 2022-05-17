The Armidale Express
Shout out to your local SES during National Volunteer Week 2022

By Newsroom
Updated May 17 2022 - 11:31am, first published 11:30am
The Armidale SES crew helped out with the recent floods in Grafton

Residents of New England are encouraged to join others across NSW and wear something orange on Wednesday May 18 to show their support and appreciation for their local NSW State Emergency Service (NSW SES) volunteers.

