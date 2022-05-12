Can-do-capitalism? No thanks, Sco-Mo

The unbridled, opportunistic exploitation of finite resources without a thought for the future; destruction of the natural environment, and our unique flora and fauna; utter disregard for the universally accepted science of climate change; growth dictated by profiteering developers rather than scientists, environmentalists, educationalists, philosophers, or the arts; once liveable cities spreading swathes of commuterlands of homogenised suburbia across agricultural lands and flood plains; vast coal holes, forever beyond rehabilitation, in fertile land; slave labour disguised as casual employment; volunteerism diminished; corporatisation of councils, health, education, and aged care; wilful degradation of the public schools system; grossly overpaid CEO's who can't even replace the washer in the leaky kitchen tap but worship the fallacious "trickle-down-economy"; the housing market smashed by usurious investors gaming the warped system; the obscene polarisation of wealth; our proud egalitarianism reduced to a myth; families who can't afford to buy shoes, let alone boater hats, to send their kids to school.

