Can-do-capitalism? No thanks, Sco-Mo

Prime Minister Morrison's mantras of "Can-Do-Capitalism", "Jobs And Growth", and " Jobs, Jobs, Jobs" are insidious, and arrogantly unsustainable.
Australia has succumbed to a rampant culture of rapacity, of selfishness, of greed.
Advertisement
The consequences?
The unbridled, opportunistic exploitation of finite resources without a thought for the future; destruction of the natural environment, and our unique flora and fauna; utter disregard for the universally accepted science of climate change; growth dictated by profiteering developers rather than scientists, environmentalists, educationalists, philosophers, or the arts; once liveable cities spreading swathes of commuterlands of homogenised suburbia across agricultural lands and flood plains; vast coal holes, forever beyond rehabilitation, in fertile land; slave labour disguised as casual employment; volunteerism diminished; corporatisation of councils, health, education, and aged care; wilful degradation of the public schools system; grossly overpaid CEO's who can't even replace the washer in the leaky kitchen tap but worship the fallacious "trickle-down-economy"; the housing market smashed by usurious investors gaming the warped system; the obscene polarisation of wealth; our proud egalitarianism reduced to a myth; families who can't afford to buy shoes, let alone boater hats, to send their kids to school.
This has become all so utterly shameful that we should weep, then dry our eyes and do something about it. At the ballot box
HAVE YOUR SAY: CLICK HERE TO SEND A LETTER TO THE EDITOR
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.