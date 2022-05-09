Who can you vote for in New England?

There's less than two weeks - 12 days to be precise - until the federal election.
But elections are different these days, with early voting already open and many voters will have already filled out the ballot paper by the time Saturday, May 21 arrives.
Eight candidates will be running for the seat of New England.
Last month all the candidates were revealed when the ballot draw was conducted to determine which position each of them will appear on the ballot paper.
In the order they will appear on the ballot paper, the candidates are Pavlo Samios from Inverell who is running for the Liberal Democrats, followed by Cindy Duncan for the United Australia Party, independent Natasha Ledger from Uralla, incumbent Nationals MP Barnaby Joyce, independent Matt Sharpham from Tamworth, One Nation candidate Richard Thomas from Queensland, Greens candidate Carol Sparks from Glen Innes, and in the last spot is Labor's Laura Hughes.
It has already been revealed that Mr Joyce will recommended voters preference One Nation.
On the national front, party leaders Scott Morrison and Anthony Albanese faced off in the second leaders' debate of the federal election last night.
Here were the five key moments from a showdown which proved far more fiery than the first debate in Brisbane.
Meanwhile, closer to home, New England farmer Glenn Morris hit the road late last week, to raise awareness about the environment.
Since making headlines in 2016 for riding across the Sydney Harbour Bridge in a protest for climate action, the organic beef producer from Inverell has made several rides in the local area, including one down the New England Highway before the last federal election.
On Friday he rode through the streets of Tamworth, he said, to inspire voters to think of the climate when they head to the polls.
