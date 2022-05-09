Who can you vote for in New England?

In the order they will appear on the ballot paper, the candidates are Pavlo Samios from Inverell who is running for the Liberal Democrats, followed by Cindy Duncan for the United Australia Party, independent Natasha Ledger from Uralla, incumbent Nationals MP Barnaby Joyce, independent Matt Sharpham from Tamworth, One Nation candidate Richard Thomas from Queensland, Greens candidate Carol Sparks from Glen Innes, and in the last spot is Labor's Laura Hughes.

