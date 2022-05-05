Hospital staffing crisis, go figure!

Staffing issues at New England hospitals haven't suddenly appeared Mr Marshall.
Your outrage would be more believable were it not for the fact public hospital funding has been entirely within you and your coalition partner's control for years at both levels of government.
Advertisement
The $252 million total cost savings required by NSW Health in 2019-2020 is one example.
HAVE YOUR SAY: CLICK HERE TO SEND A LETTER TO THE EDITOR
Stagnating wages, unsafe working conditions and ongoing deliberate underfunding of our public health system. Go figure there are staff shortages.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.