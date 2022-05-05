St Albert's College have started the season with two wins from the opening two rounds but are under no illusions their strong start is guaranteed to continue.
Albies are preparing to face Robb College this Saturday for the annual Parents' Weekend clash.
"This will be huge this weekend, it always is," Albies coach Niel Van Der Linde said.
"I think, bar the grand final, it is always the game in the calendar for them.
"It is going to be a tough game all-round. We have similar playing styles, us and Robb. It is going to be an interesting game. I reckon it is going to be tight and fast."
Albies are coming off a win against the new-look Barbarians team.
They finished as 27-13 victors but Van Der Linde believes they still have plenty of room for improvement.
"We are building, we are slowly getting to where we want to be.
"Ten minutes before kick off, the weather just pulled in and the whole thing just turned scrappy, arm wrestle.
"We planned ahead for it but we could have been smarter with the conditions.
"There were some simple little errors, individual little errors were more but again that will come with them learning and a bit more time in the team."
He was quick to credit his previous opponents.
"Baa Baas were good, I was expecting them to be better than last year and they were," Van Der Linde said.
"They have done well. I think Frazer Yule has made a big difference there."
Originally from the Blue Mountains, I spent my teenage years in the Riverina at boarding school before moving to Bathurst in 2012 to complete Bachelor of Sport Studies/ Bachelor of Communications (journalism) at Charles Sturt University. I started my career at The Blayney Chronicle in May 2015 and worked casually, one day a week at the Central Western Daily later on that year. I moved to Armidale in March 2016 to take on the role as the Northern Tablelands' sports journalist. Played a variety of sports in my lifetime including touch football, league tag, gymnastics, dance, cross country running and equestrian. Always happy to hear news and tips. www.facebook.com/ellendungerjournalist/
