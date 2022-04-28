The Armidale Express
Deputy prime minister Barnaby Joyce to preference One Nation second in electorate of New England

Andrew Messenger
By Andrew Messenger
Updated April 28 2022 - 8:02am, first published 7:53am
PREFERENCING PICK: Barnaby Joyce launches the Nationals Party campaign in Tamworth. The party will recommend its voters in his New England electorate preference One Nation second. Photo: Andrew Messenger

Barnaby Joyce will recommended Nationals voters in his New England electorate preference One Nation's Richard Thomas second on their ballots.

