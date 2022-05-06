The annual Pathfinders pumpkin run to distribute autumn's harvest and say thanks will take a different route this year.
The event began in 2014 to encourage community spirit among at-risk youth and help the homeless and others in need.
Each year 10 tonnes of pumpkins are distributed to soup kitchens, charities, and nursing homes; however this year has been tough on the crop with the bountiful rain and lower temperatures slowing growth and causing rot.
"We should still have a great harvest, and we'll still go ahead," said Pathfinders communications officer Toni Ribeiro.
"They're just taking time to grow, and we've had to put them on little stands to not let them touch the ground.
"And we're actually changing our route this year to incorporate the Lismore and Mid North Coast area that's been affected by the floods. So anyone that's been cooking food for people, we're going to give them pumpkins so they can keep cooking food."
Usually, the run would go down towards Newcastle and finish at Government House in Sydney.
This year, the plan is to take the Pumpkin Run from Armidale in the first week of July through Taree and Kempsey, then Ballina, Lismore and surrounding areas in the second week before eventually ending at Government House - donating to those in need along the way.
Just in time for soup season - albeit a bit later than usual.
"We are still waiting for the pumpkins to grow," Ms Ribeiro said.
"We have spent recent weeks covering the paddocks with tarps to stop the frost and hopefully get what we have to grow a bit bigger before we set a harvest date."
The pumpkins are grown at the Tilbuster Station, which was gifted to Pathfinders by a private benefactor whose wish was that the property be used for child and youth development and the support of families.
"Tilbustor Station is used as a venue to continue and expand upon the work that Pathfinders does with at-risk youth and local families," Ms Ribeiro said.
"The Pathfinders Pumpkin Run has been a great success in helping our at-risk youth and the disadvantaged. By growing pumpkins ourselves at our Tilbuster Farm in Armidale, donating pumpkins and cooking meals to those in need across New South Wales, our young people engage in the action of generosity and feel a sense of pride in giving back to the community."
Local community groups and businesses also help with labour and funding.
The Armidale PCYC team helped with the planting of 6000 seeds in November, and the Armidale Fijian Men's Group helped with weeding around the pumpkin plants earlier this year.
Best Employment's Work for the Dole team and Armidale Men's Group have also put their hands up to help.
And Essential Energy has given $3,000 to go towards all programs at Tilbuster Station through its Community Choices Funding program.
Anyone wishing to help in any way can call Ms Ribeiro on 0418 985 169.
"Anyone who wants to get involved with our Pumpkin Run just needs to contact us, and we can direct them," Ms Ribeiro said.
Headquartered in Armidale, Pathfinders provides a broad range of complementary programs to 10,000 vulnerable and disadvantaged children, young people and families each year.
Established for more than 30 years, it started life as a crisis youth refuge in 1984.
Service delivery extends across 87 per cent of regional, rural and remote communities in the New England, North West and Mid North Coast regions of NSW.
"The sad fact is, as the Pumpkin Run's success grows, so does the need to deliver more food," Ms Ribeiro said.
"Food insecurity is steadily increasing in Australia, and as a nation, we have faced several challenging events within the past few years, including drought, bushfires, floods and COVID - 19.
"These major events have impacted the number of Australia needing food relief.
The most recent Australian Health Survey indicates that one million people, or 3.8 per cent of our population, are experiencing food insecurity.
This increases to 22 per cent for our Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander population.
