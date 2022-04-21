Fostering happy children Advertising Feature

HEALTHY RELATIONSHIPS: Burrun Dalai Aboriginal Corporation was formed in 1998 to provide accredited out-of-home care services to Aboriginal children and carers. It is a community-controlled organisation.

A NURTURING, safe, family environment is provided by the team at Burrun Dalai Aboriginal Corporation for Aboriginal children unable to live with their birth family.



Literacy and numeracy support teacher Rochelle La Motte says the corporation also provides support and advocacy for Aboriginal families to be able to be reunited wherever possible.

"We provide specialist, culturally suitable services and resources to Aboriginal children and their carers," Ms La Motte says.



"Our services are focused on the child or young person's educational, physical, social, spiritual, emotional, cultural and psychological wellbeing in a holistic approach to whole of life.



"We provide out-of-home placements with carers that encourage, promote and maintain Aboriginal culture and beliefs."

Burrun Dalai Aboriginal Corporation also provides continuing training and support to accredited Aboriginal foster carers. Trust and relationships are developed between Aboriginal children and young people and their carers, to encourage stability in the placement and promote the best outcomes for the child or young person in relation to the case plans.



"Burrun Dalai is committed to the care and protection of our Aboriginal children and young people," Ms La Motte says.



"The service aims to support families who are in crisis and provide such support that incorporates the needs of both adults and children.

"The best interests of the child-young person are of paramount importance and if the family or extended family are unable, or unwilling to provide a safe and nurturing environment for the child/young person, an out-of-home care placement with Aboriginal carers will be provided to meet their individual needs."

