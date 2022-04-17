The Armidale Express
New England Labor candidate Laura Hughes backing party's big spend on childcare

Cody Tsaousis
By Cody Tsaousis
Updated April 17 2022 - 10:12pm, first published 8:00am
IN NEED: Tamworth mother Tayla Watson with son Harvey alongside Labor candidate Laura Hughes. Photo: supplied

NEW England Labor candidate Laura Hughes has thrown her support behind the party's childcare policy, which would see subsidies and caps increased.

