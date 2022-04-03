The Armidale Express
Home/News/Local News

New England Solar Farm milestone with arrival of massive transformers

Cody Tsaousis
By Cody Tsaousis
April 3 2022 - 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
BIG DELIVERY: A couple of members from the New England Solar Farm team inspected the special delivery before it made it way to the site. Photo: supplied

Construction of the $768 million New England Solar Farm took a huge step forward over the weekend, when two ginormous transformers were hauled onto the site.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Cody Tsaousis

Cody Tsaousis

Journalist

I'm a news reporter who enjoys covering politics and energy, but I will write about anything for my community. I moved to the New England in 2021 after spending several years in the Upper Hunter.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Armidale news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.