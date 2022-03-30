The Armidale Express
Tamworth local dies with COVID-19 as NSW Health confirms 15 deaths in NSW on Wednesday and 201 new Tamworth cases

Anna Falkenmire
Anna Falkenmire
Updated March 30 2022 - 2:51am, first published 2:46am
COVID-19 DEATH: A Tamworth resident is among 15 people across the state who sadly died with the coronavirus in the latest reporting period. Photo: File

A TAMWORTH local has sadly died with COVID-19 and 201 new cases have been confirmed in the city, health authorities confirmed in the Wednesday update.

