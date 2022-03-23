A well-rounded education Advertising Feature

The Armidale Waldorf School is in its 37th year of educating children. This is a remarkable achievement that began with preschool, housed in an old art gallery, opening its doors in February 1985, with just four children.

The school today has grown from a bush block and former art gallery into a beautiful and nourishing natural environment that supports over 140 students from preschool to year 8, with planned expansion to years 9 and 10 from 2023-2024.

The school currently employs over 30 staff, ranging from class teachers, specialist teaching staff, student learning assistants, administration, and maintenance.

The Armidale Waldorf School provides a creative learning environment where lessons are hands-on and often provoke an emotional connection to the subject, making the lessons memorable and meaningful.



The curriculum is designed to support child development, this means students learning is not rushed, but rather caters to their ability, hence creating a love for learning which is more than an education; it's a foundation for life.

The approved curriculum is based on Rudolf Steiner's philosophy of educating the whole person - Head, Heart and Hands. This is achieved by three daily lessons; Main Lesson which has an academic (head) focus and occurs during the first two hours of the day. The Middle Lesson (heart), occurring after morning tea focuses on music, drama, language, and arts. The Afternoon Lesson (Hands) is for handiwork, bush walks, and outdoor games (or sport). This forms a well-rounded education of high academic achievement, physical awareness, creative ability, and social/emotional development.

"The Armidale Waldorf School in beautiful bushland just minutes outside Armidale, we offer a playgroup for families with young children, preschool for children aged 3-5yrs, and kindergarten to class 8 with planned expansion to years 9 and 10 from 2023-2024," a spokesperson said.

"We place equal importance on all education including arts, craft, music and drama.

Each class performs a dynamic play once a year. All students from class 3 to class 7 play a musical instrument and all classes create beautiful art and crafts, from finger knitted beanies in kindergarten, to wooden storage boxes in class 7 and 8.

"We have an extensive vegetable garden that promotes an appreciation of nature and provides opportunities to develop knowledge and new skills in both environmental studies and life skills.



"All produce is nurtured from seed, cared for, and harvested with help from the students. The garden harvest is used for class baking or for our healthy tuckshop meals.

"We offer wonderful camps from class 1 to class 8. Our camp experiences are designed to meet the developing child and link in with curriculum outcomes, to enhance the opportunity to learn and to offer students a changed learning environment."

Seasonal festivals are celebrated each term and are an integral part of Steiner education and an important element in the rhythm of the year.



The seasonal festivals are an enriching part of the school's cultural and community life.

