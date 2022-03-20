newsletters, editors-pick-list,

It's not every day an Olympic gymnast visits Armidale, but for athletes and coaches at Armidale City Gymnastics Club it was an exciting opportunity. Elite trampolinist Dominic Clarke presented his Olympic journey to those signed up for a workshop on the weekend on trampoline gymnastics in a bid to encourage more participation in the lesser known gymsport, and hopefully inspire a new generation of Olympians. "I think they'll find my Olympic journey started earlier than qualifications - it's been a lifelong journey," Clarke said ahead of the presentation. READ MORE: "And it's not just the athletes who should be looking to be Olympic champions, but coaches can aspire to create future Olympians - they could be that person to push a kid to want to be that champion." Mr Clarke was joined by a contingency of high-performance coaches and experts from Sydney to run the workshop on Saturday and Sunday. Following his talk, the the 24-year-old said ran a training session with locals alongside tumbling expert Jack Hemmings.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/JV4n4a6iwKJ9DNUAb9ehsn/65c0024b-4821-4c93-927c-f64c77694f02.JPG/r8_180_3449_2124_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg