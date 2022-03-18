latest-news,

It's not every day an Olympic gymnast visits Armidale, but for athletes and coaches at Armidale City Gymnastics Club an exciting opportunity has arrived. Elite trampolinist Dominic Clarke will present his Olympic journey to those signed up for a workshop this weekend on trampoline gymnastics in a bid to encourage more participation in the lesser known gymsport, and hopefully inspire a new generation of Olympians. "I think they'll find my Olympic journey started earlier than qualifications - it's been a lifelong journey," the 24-year-old said. READ MORE: "And it's not just the athletes who should be looking to be Olympic champions, but coaches can aspire to create future Olympians - they could be that person to push a kid to want to be that champion." Mr Clarke will be joined by a contingency of high-performance coaches and experts from Sydney to run the workshop on Saturday and Sunday. Following his talk, the Olympian will run a training session with locals alongside tumbling expert Jack Hemmings. "We'll be running them through drills, skills and just having a lot of fun in the gym," Mr Clarke said. "I've heard Armidale has a really good facility, and I'm really excited to go out there and see what the community is like."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/JV4n4a6iwKJ9DNUAb9ehsn/65c0024b-4821-4c93-927c-f64c77694f02.JPG/r8_180_3449_2124_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg