Farmers, stockmen and women, agents, contractors and triallers: if you have a stock dog that's handy on sheep and cattle, you are encouraged to have a go in the 'Stock Dog Challenge', run by the Australian Utility Stock Dog Society Inc. The event is being held at 'Stratton', 25 km north-west of Guyra, on Saturday April 2 and Sunday April 3. Spectators are welcome, both on Saturday Level 1 and for the more advanced Level 2 trial on Sunday. Trial host, Mitch Bennett said dogs don't need to have dog trialling experience. READ MORE: "Their dogs should be handy with cattle and sheep in the yard and paddock, but they don't need to be good in all aspects," Mr Bennett said. "Handlers in Level 1 are not required to be members of the Society." "Dog handlers can meet others who are interested in stock dogs and training, they can learn from each other, show off their dogs a little, and enjoy friendly, low-key competition. It's a great day out with onsite catering, and a good way to see the skills of the dogs." AUSDS President, Rod Cavanagh, said while it's a comprehensive course, the judging and scoring is very forgiving. "It allows your dog to show where it has the skills, but you can move on from obstacles if the dog is having trouble," he said. "Very few dogs are good at every part of the course, and many only partly complete some aspects, so don't be put off from having a go if your dog doesn't always get it right at home." Guyra sheep and cattle producer, Deb Maxwell, said she has a three-year-old Kelpie Collie cross that she will be entering. "She does a good job on my small property, but I expect I'll need to help her during the cast and with a number of the challenges," Ms Maxwell said. "I'm entering to get a more objective look at our skills and where we could improve, to learn from other people, have some fun, and to help decide whether I might breed some pups from her." Entries Close Friday March 18. Go to: www.ausds.org, email: info@ausds.org.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/36FM9qHpEAtS8daVXYFgHBA/e1e55826-6e88-4b2a-b67f-75bac8cb8056.jpg/r4_0_1597_900_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg