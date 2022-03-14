Great achievements of some amazing women

newsletters, weekly-wrap-summary,

When Anna Barwick, the founder of Australia's first telehealth pharmacy service, PharmOnline, was named the NSW Woman of the Year last week it capped off week of recognition for many women in our region. Innovation was recognised, as was dedication, while it was also an opportunity to acknowledge the ongoing battle women still face with gender bias. Ms Barwick's innovation played a huge role in keeping people safe and informed during COVID outbreaks and lockdowns. During the week, which centres around International Women's Day on March 8, Ms Barwick was also named as a finalist for the 2022 NSW-ACT Rural Women's Award, along with another New England woman Rechelle Leahy. Rechelle has also demonstrated great innovation with her business iDecide, which aims to drive and amplify the voices of rural women faced with uncertain futures and challenges following an end of life journey and open the conversation about death and dying. During last week's celebrations, more than 60 women attended an event hosted by Armidale Regional Council to mark International Women's Day on Tuesday afternoon. It had the theme of 'break the bias', aimed to encourage people to actively call out gender bias, discrimination and stereotyping each time they see it. Meanwhile, Uralla volunteer Mary Ann Munsie was named the 2022 Northern Tablelands Woman of the Year. Mary Ann is the driving force behind a number of vital local community services and charities. International Women's Day is celebrated annually. It is also a focal point in the women's rights movement, bringing attention to gender equality, reproductive rights, and violence and abuse against women. As we can see from the women highlighted locally, it also shines a light on some amazing women and their great achievements. Thanks for reading and have a great week! Laurie Bullock Group editor

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/JV4n4a6iwKJ9DNUAb9ehsn/bfb80344-d2a8-4b27-83d0-09a06bc8cab8.jpg/r13_312_5986_3687_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg