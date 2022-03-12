See what has made news in Armidale this week

latest-news,

A man will face Armidale Local Court on March 23 accused of stabbing another man in the leg with a knife. At about 9pm on February 27, a 40-year-old man was taken to Armidale Hospital with a stab wound after he was found bleeding at a house on Brown Street. The following day, the accused was arrested and charged with reckless wounding. He was refused bail. CLICK HERE TO READ THE FULL STORY Armidale's former Big W store is being used as a donation centre to help flood victims. The premises has been empty since the department store closed at the beginning of last year. Retirement home Newling Gardens arranged with the Centro shopping centre to use the store to receive donated goods that they will then transport to Lismore and surrounding villages in the northern rivers on Saturday. CLICK HERE TO READ THE FULL STORY Four freshly-minted police officers have been welcomed to the region by Northern Tablelands MP Adam Marshall as they reported for their induction at the Inverell Police Station. The Probationary Constables have been posted to Armidale, Inverell and Moree stations following their graduation from the NSW Police Academy in Goulburn last week. Probationary Constable Wade Goff will be based at Armidale. CLICK HERE TO READ THE FULL STORY Armidale's own Anthony Kelly is back in the Guinness World Record Books. Mr Kelly secured his 53rd world record when he became the first person to secure 25 separate sport coaching qualifications. CLICK HERE TO READ THE FULL STORY

