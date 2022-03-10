latest-news,

Guyra is the first team through to the Armidale District Cricket Association final after beating Armidale City UNE in the first semi-final. Batting first, Guyra made 4-204 with Ben Jackson top-scoring with 55 not out. Openers Grant Ryan with and Mitch Woods with 15 put on a partnership of 25. Then Joey Ryan and captain Charlie White combined for 65 runs. Michael Purvis remained at the crease with 28 not out alongside Jackson. For City, who were missing skipper Karl Triebe, Andrew Kirk picked up two wickets with Simon Stubbs and Chris Brennan the other two wicket-takers. Kirk put on a 75 not out with the bat as City fell short of Guyra's total by nine runs. Woods claimed three wickets, Jake Ellis a brace and Tyson Burey, Joey Ryan and Heath Dowsett one wicket each. The Hillgrove and Ex-Services minor semi-final was washed out but Hillgrove's higher position on the table ensured they would go through to the preliminary final to face City this Saturday.

