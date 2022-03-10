latest-news,

600 Yards Shoot 6th March 2022 The rumbling thunderstorm at 5am should have been warning enough, but a little window (so we thought) proved that 12 members of Armidale Rifle Club were madder than Vladamir Putin as they arrived at a very wet range. With water running everywhere, two targets were set up with the first shooters down getting the best of the conditions, before intermittent showers kept everyone huddled under the gazebos. As a consequence, the banter was high as shooters chased the super centre and global domination. F Open had six competitors with many trying new barrels, new projectiles and new loads. Most of them obviously worked as the Dasher brigade finished first and second with double possibles to Nik McRae (120.16) and Jock Foster (120.15). Nik went back to an old stock and load and proved lethal with a first stage 60.9 being the highlight. Jock run in a new barrel (his first Dasher) and finished just one super centre behind, also snagging a second stage 60.9. Third place was nabbed by Gary Cluley who was running his 284 Win with some 184gr Bergers (I want to know who he shagged to find them!), finishing on 119.12. Absolutely sensational shooting boys, and it finally breaks the hoodoo with Nik being the only shooter for the calendar year (1st May onwards) to win back to back. It was also enough to see him take "Top Cock" back to back. Go the Dashers! Hunter Class was a masterclass from Ben Hickey who navigated his way through the rain to finish on top with an aggregate of 116.10, including a second stage 59.5. Adam Turnbull tried some new loads and finished very creditable 2nd on 114.5, with Craig Morgan rounding out the podium on 112.3. F Standard was a me, myself and Irene moment for Darryl Stace as he was the sole competitor. Not wanting to suit up in his straight jacket for Target Rifle in the wet, he took the soft option and belted the target with his 223. A second stage 60.1 (I have not seen many of these) was the best of it, despite his attempts to shoot a flat 60.0. Good shooting Darryl. Target Rifle was also a solo affair with Andrew Cameron shooting a solid first stage 49.5 only to find his front central sight was loose. Tightening it up unfortunately didn't help in the second stage, but a score of 96.9 was a good result. F Open Nik McRae- 60.9, 60.7; 120.16 Jock Foster- 60.6, 60.9; 120.15 Gary Cluley- 60.6, 59.6; 119.12 Matt Foster- 59.3, 60.4; 119.7 Greg Carson- 57.2, 59.7; 116.9 Luke Milan- 57.2, 59.2; 116.4 Hunter Class Ben Hickey- 57.5, 59.5; 116.10 Adam Turnbull- 57.1, 57.4; 114.5 Craig Morgan- 54.1, 58.2; 112.3 Toby Anderson- 52.3, 56.3; 108.6 F Standard Darryl Stace- 50.2, 60.1; 110.3 Target Rifle Andrew Cameron- 49.5, 47.4; 96.9 Our next shoot is on Sunday 13th March at 300 Yards, starting at 10am. For those interested in trying target shooting, please visit our facebook page. Ladies Club Championships The Ladies Championships were played and finalised after 54 holes due to the inclement weather. Presentation was held on Sunday 28th February in the clubhouse with Phil Williams representing our generous sponsor Regional Australia Bank. Congratulations to Club Champion winner Amanda Carr. Division 2 winner Annie Waters. Division 3 winner Liz O'Hara. Winner of the Denise Cumming Memorial Trophy (overall nett) was Alana Tobin. Congratulations to all the Ladies who competed over the three rounds! Weekly Golf Results Tuesday- Ricky Porter scored 36 points to win the Tuesday Stableford on a countback from Bernie Perkins. The NTP winners were Ian Wynne on the 4th and Keith Carter on the 14th. The ball comp went down to 32 points on a countback. Wednesday- Petrina Weston won the ladies Stableford with 34 points from Gaye Johnson with 31 points. Helene Dawson won the NTP, and the ball comp went down to 28 points on a countback. Thursday- The Thursday Stableford winner was Phil Sandars with 41 points from Colin Wadleigh with 40 points and James Hunt was in 3rd place with 38 points. James also won the NTP, and the ball comp went down to 33 points on a countback. Saturday-The men played the 2nd round of the club championships which also incorporated the March monthly medal. The A grade winner was Chris Pearce with nett 72 on a countback from Mark Jackson. B grade went to Scott Brennan with nett 67 from Ian Wynne with nett 70. Bill Lankester won C grade with nett 73 on a countback from Will Moloney. The ball comp went down to nett 74 on a countback. The ladies played an individual Stableford, and the winner was Kay Nash with 31 points and the ball comp went down to 27 points on a countback. Sunday-The final round of the men's club championships was washed out. The final round will be played next Saturday, and the ladies will play an individual stableford. This week's major event is the final round of the men's club championships. The Carr's newsxpress mixed 4BBB will be reprogramed for later in the year. A new time sheet has been put out for next Saturday so if you had your name down for Saturday you will have to re book. The Autumn coring of the greens will commence on Monday 14th March. There will be no competitions on Tuesday 15th March or Wednesday 16th March.

