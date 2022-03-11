Ten Tops, Armidale store, Bargains, Nothing over $10

You can't miss Armidale's new Ten Tops store - situated opposite Coles - with its bright orange facade. The store opened on February 19 and Armidale is the eighth store to be launched since September 2020. Other locations include Tamworth, Dubbo, Wagga Wagga, Fyshwick Canberra, Nowra, Richmond and Penrith. Employing 15 locals, Ten Tops sells "a bit of everything" and yes, nothing is over $10. "We have our core range which you can find all the time which includes items like grocery, frozen foods, pet care, hardware, automotive, party needs and heaps more," said a spokesperson. "Plus we have seasonal goods, but what really makes us special is our Top Picks. "These are our products that only come in in small quantities and when they sell out, they sell out. Meaning that they don't come back into stock. "Our term we use is 'when it's gone, it's gone'. "Recently we had a 20 pack of Golden Gaytime CocoPops 20 pack ice-creams for just $10 - saving our customers $35. "Also, our brand name Belkin Power Bank selling for just $10 saving our customers $44.95. "Our store has 1000s of products and not one single one is over $10. We also have fun, colorful interiors to make the shopping experience fun. "We also focus heavily on sourcing fantastic deals so that we can pass the cost saving onto our customers." Being a family-owned business from Forbes, the Ten Tops team is enjoying getting to meet the local community in Armidale and offering them some great bargains.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/33dkwUDTP8aHtqUX9cpmmbF/03b24ead-7878-4e0d-97ea-85e626effb1b.jpg/r507_248_3689_2046_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

Nothing over $10 at Ten Tops store

"Plus we have seasonal goods, but what really makes us special is our Top Picks.

"These are our products that only come in in small quantities and when they sell out, they sell out. Meaning that they don't come back into stock.

"Our term we use is 'when it's gone, it's gone'.

"Recently we had a 20 pack of Golden Gaytime CocoPops 20 pack ice-creams for just $10 - saving our customers $35.

"Also, our brand name Belkin Power Bank selling for just $10 saving our customers $44.95. "Our store has 1000s of products and not one single one is over $10. We also have fun, colorful interiors to make the shopping experience fun.

"We also focus heavily on sourcing fantastic deals so that we can pass the cost saving onto our customers." Being a family-owned business from Forbes, the Ten Tops team is enjoying getting to meet the local community in Armidale and offering them some great bargains.