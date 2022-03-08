COVID-19: Hunter New England records 1363 new cases in 24 hours to 4pm on March 7
A woman aged in her 90s from Newcastle was among the five people with COVID-19 who died in the 24 hours to 4pm on Monday.
Hunter New England Health recorded a jump in cases from the previous day - 1363, up from 961.
There was also a spike in the number of people in the health district being treated in intensive care units - four, up from one a day earlier.
There are 24 people with COVID-19 in Hunter New England hospitals.
Of the new cases recorded up to Monday afternoon, 1138 were detected by rapid antigen tests and 225 by PCR tests.
A man in his 80s from Armidale also died with the virus.
NSW recorded 13,018 new COVID-19 cases in the 24-hour period.
There are 1070 people in hospital, including 43 in intensive care, across the state.
