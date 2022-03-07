We are seeing events that bring us together

newsletters, weekly-wrap-summary,

People come together in good times and bad. And we've seen examples of both in recent days. Firstly, less talk about the good, because the 147th Armidale and New England Show on the weekend had great support from the community. It was this time two years ago that our world was about to change dramatically, with the cancellation of events like the show, and as we still live with the pandemic it's great to see an event like the show return with crowds. Unfortunately we have also seen bad times as flood waters hit parts of northern NSW. As people are dealing with the devastation, we have seen members of the local community come together to help. Seven Armidale SES crew members, along with a storm response vehicle, a flood rescue vehicle and a boat, were deployed to Grafton last week to assist with flood resupplies, flood reconnaissance, sandbagging and roof repair jobs. Armidale SES Operations Manager Jock Campbell told the Express the SES has not experienced anything like this ever, saying it was on par with the devastation and community impact caused by the Black Summer bushfires. Like the bushfires, we see people coming together to help. Thanks for reading and I hope you have a great week. Laurie Bullock Group Editor

