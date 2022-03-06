Mind Matters || Knowing when it's the right time to quit

newsletters, editors-pick-list,

I went to see my GP recently. He told me he had read the book I had in my hand, Wolf Hall, and its sequel. He added that he disliked them both. I must have shown puzzlement, so he explained that he never stopped reading a book he had started. I had never heard anyone say that before. I have quit books, articles, and movies. I once walked off a badminton court during a game when another player annoyed me. His offence was that he took a long time to serve - on every serve. I now see the same pointless delay at times in tennis, but I just stand and wait. I have quit obnoxious jobs and work roles. Life is too short to suffer needlessly. Quitting usually has paid off well for me. Once when I quit a job, the boss held up my final cheque. It was in the early days of phone systems, and I left a voice message for him saying: "Richard, this is your conscience calling. Pay John Malouff what you owe him." He paid. Prince Harry said it is good to quit a job a person dislikes. He was talking about his job as a prince. I agree with him, but I think I would enjoy the life of a prince. How about you? You might call me a quitter. And you would be right - at times. But I have had the same job for 20 years. I have rooted for the same sports teams through thick and thin. I have read every Harry Potter book. I have watched Doctor Who for more years than I remember. Why do people quit a job or a marriage or anything important? Usually, they feel displeased and hope for something better. Some children often hear: Don't be a quitter. Life is not so simple though. Quitting is sensible when you are beating your head against a wall. Quitting is good if you change to something else that is better for you and others. The decision to quit a job is momentous. Because of the social effects of COVID, many people are considering quitting. Jobs that used to be reasonably safe and secure, such as teaching and providing health care are more dangerous now. Jobs in hospitality and restaurants seem both unsafe and insecure. Quitting a job has risks though. Quitting a book does not. John Malouff is an Associate Professor at the School of Psychology, University of New England. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content: Follow us on Google News Showcase

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/KpjE2DJ3HKDDDckSzxhuAA/9e35f48f-16dd-4780-bfd3-d1fcca51c26d.jpg/r9_218_4190_2580_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg