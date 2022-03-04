newsletters, editors-pick-list,

A family has been left fearing for their lives after their home was broken into and a shot fired in the darkness of night. Oxley Police District Detective Inspector Jason Darcy told Australian Community Media three offenders armed with firearms and a machete broke into the home wearing balaclavas in the dead of night. "About 10pm last night three offenders entered a house at Thompson Crescent armed with firearms," he said of the attack in NSW city of Tamworth. "They then confronted the occupants, a male, female and young children, and some property was stolen during the incident. "One round was then fired from one of the firearms." Luckily, nobody was injured when the gun was fired, however a man suffered injuries to his hand and forehead. He was treated at the scene by NSW Ambulance paramedics, before he was taken to Tamworth hospital in a stable condition. The woman and child at the home were uninjured. Oxley police are still canvassing the street in South Tamworth as they search for clues and information that could lead them to the unidentified offenders. Anyone with information is urged to contact Tamworth police or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

