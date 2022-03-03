newsletters, editors-pick-list,

Dumaresq Creek Armidale on Sunday 6 March 9am - 12pm. Come along and help clean up the creeklands which flow through the heart of our beautiful city. Bring your own food for morning tea and then a sausage sizzle will be provided at the end for lunch. Starting at Curtis Park (near the new playground and the Armidale Visitor Information Centre) and moving along the creeklands. Wear appropriate clothing, sturdy shoes/boots, sun hat and a smile!! Bring work gloves, water bottle, sunscreen, hand sanitiser, a rug to sit on for morning tea and lunch, a sense of humour and a willingness to meet new people. All community members are welcome, families and children are encouraged to participate and continue the work already undertaken in the area to improve our open spaces and wildlife habitat. The Armidale & New England Show will be held over two days on Friday, March 4 and Saturday, March 5. The show is now in its 147 year and is the longest-running community-organised event in Armidale. The 2002 Show will highlight the diverse range of skills and talents from our district. Stud Beef Cattle and Sheep, to Jams, Preserves and Honey, Woodwork, Handicrafts and even Home Brewing! This year there is something for everyone. The UNE SRI invites the community to be inspired by innovation and what is possible through building and design considerations to minimise risk around bushfires at Future Series CleanTech: Housing Solutions for Bushfire Resilience and Recovery. The speakers include: Adam Litherland - Local experiences of building in bushfire prone land; Stephen Cotter - Local bushfire considerations when building in the Armidale Region - a bushfire consultant perspective; Sean O'Bryan - Baldwin O'Bryan Architects - Award winning earth sheltered home design; Kevin Starling - Designology - Award winning home design for bushfire and storm resistant homes. Numbers are limited and it's free but you'll need to register at www.eventbrite.com.au National Breast Cancer Foundation Pink Morning Tea on March 5th, 2022, at the Imperial Hotel in order to raise much needed funds for breast cancer research. There will be raffles, finger food and will be supporting the National Breast Cancer Foundation 55 squat challenge Wollomombi Falls, Waterfall Way (approximately 38km east from Armidale). 7.45am for 8.00am departure (depart Visitor Information Centre, 82 Marsh Street). Bring food (morning tea and lunch), water, binoculars, sunscreen and hat, and wear stout shoes. Until further notice, COVID-19 safety measures will apply. For more information and register to join group, phone Shirley on 0458 260 937 or email shrlycook@gmail.com. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

