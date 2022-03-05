newsletters, editors-pick-list,

Ebor Beef will host industry heavyweights to explain and discuss a carbon-neutral future. The Ebor Beef Group, a New England based cooperative of beef producers will host a one-day forum focused on the topic of carbon in grazing. The group will welcome a number of key speakers for the day with backing from Rabobank and Meat and Livestock Australia. Among the speakers are president of the National Farmers Federation Fiona Simson, Meat and Livestock Australia's manager of sustainability innovation Doug McNicholl and the MLA's carbon neutral 2030 program manager Margaret Jewell. Read also: Ms Simpson will discuss the pathways to creating a sustainable future for agriculture, while both Mr McNicholl and Ms Jewell will present Meat and Livestock Australia's roadmap for a carbon neutral 2030. Their talk will include the risks, opportunities and the development of technologies for farmers in a carbon neutral future. Other guest speakers will include Dr Susan Orgill from the Department of Primary Industry the present the science of building carbon in soil. Toby Grogan will lead a discussion on measuring and monetising carbon credits and carbon projects, while Robert Freebairn OAM will discuss implementing change in the paddock. Organisers from the Ebor Beef Group said the forum would pull together a wealth of information including industry insight into the carbon neutral plan. The Ebor Beef Committee have been working on the forum since 2019 but due to obvious constraints the forum has been postponed until now. "We are very excited to have Fiona Simson and Doug and Margaret from MLA presenting. Carbon is a topic that everyone is talking about at the moment and it's great to have these industry heavyweights here in Armidale to share their knowledge and explain how their industry bodies are reacting to the Carbon Neutral expectations of the future and what that means to us," Ebor Beef president Soph Wright said. Guests of the forum can expect to hear Fiona Simson talk about the National Farmers' Federation's view of Agriculture's sustainable future and MLA presenters dive deep into their CN2030 Roadmap. Also, the panel will give insights into the Carbon Market here and abroad and how to set up a Carbon Project on your farm. Carbon Project Service Providers will also be there on the day to discuss your farm's potential. "I'm interested to hear the discussions on the day. It's a hot topic and I think we've all got a lot to learn. I know when I talk to friends they see a huge opportunity if we can increase Carbon on farm but how do we get there?" Said Soph. "We will also have Susan and Bob talk soil science and the relationship between Carbon and productivity on farm. It'll be a great day." The forum will run from 8.30am to 4.30pm on March 16 at the Armidale Bowling Club on Dumaresq Street. Admission is free for Ebor Beef Members or $35 for non-members. Members of the public are welcome with entry including tea and coffee on arrival, morning tea and lunch. Tickets must be purchased by Friday, March 11 through Trybooking at www.trybooking.com/BXJED For further information please contact Sophia Wright 0404 863 843 or sophia@wongwibinda.com.au. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/Xn3KP2xbyFBWgTmsCMnW6P/8a5d3244-2927-4713-ad85-2fcaa7cba743.jpg/r10_376_4022_2643_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg