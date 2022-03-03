newsletters, editors-pick-list,

The drop in temperature and rainfall didn't stop young swimmers from hitting the water in Armidale this week. Both the primary schools and high schools North West championships were held at the Monckton Aquatic Centre on Monday and Tuesday. Records were broken as the athletes aspired to book their spot to the state championship events. In the primary schools, Glen Innes Public School's Warne McShane broke the record for the 11 years boys 50 metre breaststroke in a time of 40.92 seconds. He was also the overall 11 year boys' champion while Ben Venue's Clay Nixon was the junior boys champion. SEE ALSO: Armidale Secondary College's Gideon Webster broke a 23 year-record in the 17 to 19 years boys' 50m freestyle with a time of 25.25 seconds. The Armidale-based school also supplied the timekeepers for the day. Overall, it was Glen Innes High School who finished as champion school on the results table for the secondary schools. Their women finished first across the zone while the boys finished second. "We are delighted to report that today numerous members of our GIHS squad have successfully progressed to Sydney for both individual and team events," the school said on their Facebook page. "The girls 'cleaning up' and finishing on top with the most points and the lads placed second! "Congratulations to our terrific group of student athletes! What a fantastic achievement to finish with a combined total that landed us in first position overall." Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/T7RGn6Wqupu9DPpBgesVjF/b613476b-0948-479b-9e13-96daac5a10a7.jpg/r5_82_2042_1233_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg