Old-world blue brick charmer

latest-news, House of the week, 15 Golgotha Street Armidale, blue brick

HOUSE OF THE WEEK 15 Golgotha Street, Armidale 3 beds | 2 baths PRICE: $470,000 This property is a rare opportunity to secure a piece of Armidale's history. This character packed, blue brick home is located close to shopping centres, schools, UNE, the bike track, and all within 100 metres of public transport. 15 Golgotha Street features a central hallway, high ceilings with original heritage style moulding, three spacious bedrooms plus a study and two bathrooms with a separate toilet. The house is flooded with light from the original stained-glass windows adding to the charm of this unique property. Detached from the main dwelling is a separate studio nestled amongst the leafy established gardens. "This home is oozing potential and is truly a fine vintage," said the selling agent. "When a home is presented with Armidale blue brick accompanied with heritage-stained glass windows, I just know it will get significant enquiry based on the uniqueness of its appearance, something of which you just don't see often." AGENCY: Uphill & Schaefer AGENT: Shane Kliendienst PHONE: 0407 412 651 INSPECT: By appointment

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/33dkwUDTP8aHtqUX9cpmmbF/4fca4df2-3976-4dc0-9a55-881ca8241a73.jpg/r9_206_3951_2434_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg