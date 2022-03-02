Nodding thistle growth running long

latest-news,

Nodding Thistle is a serious pasture weed in the Northern Tablelands and is a declared 'priority weed'. Nodding Thistle occurs in dense patches and is not readily grazed by most stock because of its spiny foliage. The main flowering season occurs early November to late April, depending on the time of emergence relative to winter. The plant exists as a biennial, winter annual or summer annual so populations contain plants of mixed ages. Some plants may occasionally flower all year round, but once frosted they generally don't set viable seed. Germinations can occur throughout the whole year, especially after rain events with the highest germination following autumn. Significant rain periods have contributed to this being a big year for Nodding thistle. A pasture with at least 90 per cent ground cover is far less susceptible to invasion by Nodding Thistle. Nodding thistles are erect annual or biennial herbs growing to 1.6m tall with rosettes commonly over 1 metre in diameter. Stems are slightly downy, spiny and winged except below the flower head. Stem leaves are deeply lobed, spiny, light green or yellowish in young plants and grey green with a prominent white central vein in older plants. The flowers are usually pink/purple in the Northern Tablelands, though can be mauve, red or occasionally white. The flower heads are usually 1.2 to 4cm in diameter at the end of main stem or branches and are surrounded by purple bracts that end in a spine. The head droops at right angles to the stem, hence the name 'nodding thistle'. Most seeds fall close to the parent plant. Nodding thistle seeds can survive in the soil for several years, and along with their varying life cycle in the population, needs an integrated management plan over several years. A plan should include all available methods of control such as physical removal, cropping, perennial pasture management, grazing management, herbicide application, biological control, farm hygiene and regular surveillance. For help with weed identification and management please contact any of the New England Weeds' Biosecurity Officers (Weeds) on 6770 3602, call into the office at 2/129 Rusden St Armidale and at 144 Otho St Inverell, follow the Facebook page or visit www.newa.com.au.

