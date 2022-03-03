newsletters, editors-pick-list,

Extended bouts of rain have left some New England roads pock-marked and perilous say some residents, while councils are also battling to repair landslips. Kempsey Road in the Armidale Regional Council (ARC) area has also suffered landslips from the extensive rain. Residents along Bundara Road, which is shared between the ARC and Uralla councils, said people are losing tyres and in some cases even cracking their rims given the state of the road. Read also: Invergowrie resident Isabella Loosely said she's had one rim cracked that was repairable, while an entire set of mag wheels were destroyed after hitting craggy potholes along the road. "You know to slow down, you know to swerve, there's not much more you can do the potholes are that bad," Ms Loosely said. Council had made efforts to patch the potholes previously Ms Loosely said, but the rain simply flushes the fill work out. "We've had storms for a week and the potholes are not only completely open, but they're worse." She thought the damage to her wheels might have been isolated, but found other residents had similar issues. "I thought I was the only idiot who had done it more than once, but so many people are busting their tyres. "I know one person busted three of her tyres, another lost two." A spokesperson for the ARC said road repairs were ongoing. "Council crews are doing their best to maintain road infrastructure in the current conditions," they said. "NSW continues to be experiencing above average rainfall due to the La Nina weather event currently impacting eastern Australia. The La Nina weather pattern is expected to continue into autumn." Meanwhile a spokeswoman for Tenterfield Shire Council said landslips to the north and east of the LGA were their priority. Areas around Drake had been amongst the hardest hit by the recent deluge with landslips on Long Gully Road and Plain Station Road. "Further north the access is really poor currently and they have some men on the ground - but haven't really got reports of how the roads are holding up," the spokeswoman said. "The north and the easterly areas received more rain and have been the most affected, there is more damage towards the Drake area." The spokeswoman said council hadn't seen any significant pothole development, but were prepared for some developing next week as rain-waters seep under the sealed road network. Inverell Council general manager Paul Henry said road crews were already out working on repairs needed following flood waters late in 2021, and that emerging potholes would be repaired as they were identified. "We've got crews out now fixing damage caused by flood events, the recent weather events have heightened the needs for our inspection services to be ramped up - we've got accredited overseers driving the network so we should be able to pick up any new damage to the roadwork pretty quickly," Mr Henry said. Glen Innes has also seen enormous amounts of rainfall, which has caused damage to roadways and this will be the fifth natural disaster flooding event declared for the Glen Innes Severn LGA, in the past 12 months. "The overall condition of the road network in the Glen Innes Severn LGA has been severely impacted by recurring rain events," a spokesperson said. "Many of our roads have been repeatedly damaged by flood waters and prolonged rains. Potholes are appearing throughout our road network as waterlogged pavements struggle to cope. "Pothole repair is an expensive, never-ending job and typically, periods of prolonged or heavy rainfall do increase the incidence of pot holes forming in the sealed and unsealed road network. "Motorists can assist in keeping their local roads in better condition by driving more slowly and avoiding potholes wherever possible. "During periods of flooding, the Glen Innes Severn community will be informed of any information about road closures as it comes to hand. Council staff are patrolling the road network and working hard to clear fallen trees and debris from roads and bridges to allow traffic to pass. Road closures will be communicated on Council's website and social media." Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content: Follow us on Google News Showcase

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/Xn3KP2xbyFBWgTmsCMnW6P/eac5d4fa-b2e7-4f8a-b98c-59e70e471240.jpg/r0_57_960_599_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg